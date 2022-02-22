Queensland mayor wants daylight saving

Live

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner is calling for a new referendum on introducing daylight saving time in Queensland within two years.

The state is the only jurisdiction on Australia’s east coast that doesn’t wind the clock forward by one hour in spring and or back by one hour in autumn.

First light in Queensland can occur as early as 4.15am during the summer months.

Queenslanders voted against permanently introducing daylight saving time after a three-year trial back in 1992.

Mr Schrinner said most people under the age of 48 and anyone who moved to the state in the past 30 years hadn’t had a say on adjusting time zones.

“That means that over three million out of the five million people in Queensland didn’t get a say,” he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“[There’s] a lot of people out there who never got the opportunity to have a say, and I’m actually one of them.”

Mr Schrinner suggested a referendum could be held at the same time as the next state election in 2024.

Thirty years ago, 54.5 per cent of Queenslanders voted against daylight saving and 45.5 voted in favour.

Mr Schrinner said having a uniform east coast timezone year-round would make it easier to do business interstate and give people more daylight hours for leisure and work later in the day.

He believed more than 70 per cent of Queensland’s south-east, where more than half the state’s population lives, supported introducing daylight saving time.

Splitting Queensland into different time zones was another option, but Mr Schrinner said it would be better if everyone in the state was on the same time.

Daylight saving is hotly debated in Queensland every summer. People living in the state’s tropics, where there’s less variation in daylight hours as seasons change, are generally opposed to it.

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman responded to an anti-day saving time petition to parliament in December, saying was “not currently” under consideration.

“The government believes there are other priorities facing Queenslanders that require attention, including delivering initiatives in response to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as outlined in our Economic Recovery Plan,” she said.

-AAP