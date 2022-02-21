News State QLD News Queensland has 4114 COVID cases, six deaths
Updated:
Live

Queensland has recorded 4114 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the latest reporting period. Photo: AAP
Share
Live

Queensland has reported six COVID-19 deaths and 4114 more cases with the government hoping to lift a statewide suspension of elective surgery next week.

Monday’s cases emerged after 5771 tests across Queensland in the 24 hours to 6.30am.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said there were 401 COVID patients in the state’s hospitals and another 34 in intensive care.

She said with hospital numbers falling, some individual cases of elective surgery have gone ahead. A statewide suspension of elective surgery could be lifted next week.

“Our statewide suspension of elective surgery is still in place till the end of the month,” Ms D’Ath said on Monday.

“I’m really hoping that when I talk to all the HHSs (hospital and health services) over the next few days, and senior leadership in health, that they’re going to be able to say to me that we can get back to having elective surgery.

“It will probably be phased in, but we will have more to say about that in the next few days.”

However, she said discussions were still under way about lifting other restrictions such as the indoor face mask mandate.

Ms D’Ath said restrictions lifting in NSW and Victoria brought those states into line with Queensland rather than making them any freer.

“So we’ll have our discussions [on restrictions] this week,” she said.

“The Premier [Annastacia Palaszczuk]  made it clear that we would let everyone know by the end of the week, or the end of the month.”

-AAP

Queensland
