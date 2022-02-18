Search resumes for man swept off Qld beach

Live

A man has been missing for more than 15 hours after he tried to rescue a fisherman who was swept off a Gold Coast beach.

The 35-year-old man from Southport was swept into the water at Miami Beach after trying to help a fisherman who was knocked over by a wave about 6pm on Thursday, Queensland Police said.

“A number of members of the public went to the aid of the fisherman but the male rescuer failed to return to shore,” they said in a statement on Friday.

It was still half an hour before sunset and almost an hour from last light when the man went missing, but an extensive search failed to find him before dark.

Police in all-terrain vehicles were patrolling the shoreline on Friday while water police vessels searched the sea.

-with AAP