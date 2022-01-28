Qld confirms 18 virus deaths, 9974 cases

Live

Another 18 people have died with COVID-19 in Queensland as the state confirms 9974 virus cases amid news it is faring better under Omicron than modelling predicted.

The latest deaths included one person in their 30s who was unvaccinated, and 12 people in aged care, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

It is the highest daily death rate the state has recorded so far.

The latest cases come on the two-year anniversary of Queensland’s first COVID-19 case.

Ms Palaszczuk has released modelling showing the “worst case scenario” predicted under the current Omicron wave.

It showed 5000 hospital beds could have been needed in the worst case, and 3000 under the “most likely” scenario.

“What we’re reporting at the moment is under 1000,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We were planning for the worst case scenario … and it was quite frightening at the time.”

There are 818 people in Queensland hospitals with the virus, 54 of whom are in intensive care.

The state’s double dose vaccination rate stands at 89.33 per cent.

-AAP