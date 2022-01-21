Qld reports 13 virus deaths, 16,031 cases

Live

Queensland has recorded 13 COVID-19 deaths and 16,031 more cases as the state moves to cut the waiting time for those waiting to get a booster vaccine.

Friday’s virus cases emerged after 37,121 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am and take the number of active cases in the state to more than 100,000.

There are 855 patients being treated for COVID-19 in hospital and another 54 in intensive care and 22 people on ventilators.

The latest figures show that 91.76 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have had one dose of a vaccine and 89 per cent have had two.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 62 per cent of those eligible had had a booster and the waiting time for a third jab would be cut from four to three months from Monday.

“Our pharmacists will be prepared, our GPs will be prepared, our health centres will be prepared,” she said.

“That brings us in line with what other jurisdictions are doing as well.”

NSW, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia all cut the booster interval to three months this week.

“Can I say to Queenslanders – if you are due to have your booster please come and get your booster, it is that added layer of protection,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

