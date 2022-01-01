News State QLD News Knife wound claims life of teen, 17, in Cairns street fight
Updated:
Live

Knife wound claims life of teen, 17, in Cairns street fight

police arrest terror plot
Police are appealing for information about the incident that left one Cairns teen dead and another wounded. Photo: TND
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A teenager has died and another has been taken to hospital in Queensland’s far north after suffering stab wounds following a disturbance at a New Year’s Eve birthday party.

Queensland Police say they are investigating the death of the 17-year-old boy in Cairns on Saturday and treating it as suspicious.

Police said officers arrived at Lychee Close before 1am on Saturday after triple zero calls about a street disturbance “involving a number of people”.

They said the 17-year-old Mooroobool boy died at Cairns Hospital after being taken there in a private vehicle prior to the police’s arrival at Lychee Close.

A second 17-year-old – also from Mooroobool – arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said both boys had sustained stab wounds, with preliminary investigations indicating they had attended a birthday party prior to the street disturbance.

Police are appealing for information.

Three males – aged 17, 18 and 28 – have been arrested for obstructing police as part of investigations into the disturbance.

The 18-year-old and the 28-year-old, both from Manoora, are due to appear in a Cairns court on January 18.

The 18-year-old was also charged with serious assault of a police officer and the 28-year-old was also charged with contravening a direction.

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

lockdown
The ‘lockdown-isms’ we all hope won’t be repeating in 2022
TV shows
From whodunits to vampires: TND ranks the best TV shows we watched in 2021
don dale
‘Barbarism writ large’: Protesters demand closure of NT’s Don Dale youth prison
Money
Nine tips to kickstart your New Year’s resolution money goals
Travis
The Ashes: Khawaja waits by the phone after COVID knocks Travis Head out of Test team
new year's
Overindulge? Ten minutes of gentle jogging will lift your mood and thinking