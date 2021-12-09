News State QLD News Joyce’s partner’s dad runs for election
Barnaby Joyce
The father of Barnaby Joyce's partner Vikki Campion will stand at election for Clive Palmer's UAP. Photo: AAP
The father of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s partner will stand at the next election for Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party.

Peter Campion, the father of Vikki Campion, will contest the north Queensland seat of Kennedy at the 2022 election.

Kennedy is currently held by maverick independent MP Bob Katter, who has represented the electorate since 1993.

Mr Campion said he would campaign for reducing large levels of government debt and stopping net-zero emissions targets.

“Net-zero means no jobs and no future for our community, and we have got to stop the Liberal-Labor alliance,” he said in a statement.

“I think all members of the community appreciate Mr Katter’s service to the people of Queensland and recognise that he is entitled to spend more time with his family.”

Mr Katter holds the seat on a 13 per cent margin, with the long-serving MP boosting his margin by more than two per cent at the last election.

– AAP

