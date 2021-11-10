COVID alarm in Qld as two community cases emerge

Live

Queensland is on COVID alarm again, with two more cases in the community on Wednesday.

Between them, they have been infectious in the community for more than a fortnight.

One, in the Granite Belt town of Warwick, is linked to the cluster in the NSW border town of Moree. Three cases were detected in the Queensland town of Goondiwindi last week, linked to a funeral in Moree.

The Warwick case is the first additional infection detected in Queensland since that outbreak emerged. They have been out and about while potentially infectious for 10 days.

In Warwick, 78.9 per cent of eligible people have had one COVID vaccine, while 60.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Wednesday’s other new community case is on the Gold Coast, and has authorities on edge. They live at Pacific Pines and were infectious in the community for up to six days – but the source of their infection is a mystery.

“We do not know at this stage where the case from the Gold Coast has come from,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“We need to make sure there are no other cases on the Gold Coast so now I’m saying to Gold Coast residents and families – if you are not vaccinated, go and get vaccinated. If you have any symptoms, please go and get tested.”

The new cases were detected after 10,870 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am (AEST) on Wednesday.

There was also another local case – a person who arrived on a flight from Melbourne and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

Across Queensland, 79.84 of over-16s are partially vaccinated, while 67.84 per cent have had both doses. Ms Palaszczuk said the state would definitely past the 80 per cent single-dose mark on Thursday.

She confirmed she would push ahead with plans to remove mandatory mask requirements across the state.

“When we stand up tomorrow, we should be able to announce that good news,” she said.