Two dead as truck hits ambulance in Qld

A patient and a nurse have died in after a truck struck a stationary ambulance on a highway in central Queensland.

Police said the ambulance – which was at a road-work temporary traffic light on the Capricornia Highway at Stanwell about midday on Monday – was hit in the rear by a truck, pushed off the road and then rolled.

The patient and nurse in the ambulance died at the scene while the vehicle’s driver and two additional passengers were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The truck driver was also taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the director-general of health Dr John Wakefield and Acting Ambulance Commissioner Craig Emery were providing support to those involved in the crash, and their friends and families.

“My sympathies – and I’m sure those of all members of parliament – go out to the family and friends and colleagues who have been affected by this tragic incident,” she told parliament on Tuesday morning.

-AAP