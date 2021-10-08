Masks, gatherings and home visits: Qld winds back virus rules

Live

Queensland will ease restrictions on social distancing, hospital and aged care visits and mask-wearing in the south-east with the risk of recent COVID-19 outbreaks in Brisbane and the Gold Coast dissipating.

The state had no new local virus cases on Friday after 15,704 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said restrictions implemented last week could ease from 4pm on Friday, almost 10 days after an outbreak began in Brisbane.

“Because we’ve had such good news over the last week, the chief health officer Dr Young has today advised that we can ease restrictions from 4pm today,” she said.

“That means we go back to those stage three restrictions.”

Under the new rules pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes and other indoor venues can have double the density of patrons with one person per two square meters.

Up to 100 guests will be permitted in homes while visits will again be allowed in hospitals and residential aged and disability care providers.

The face mask mandate will also be eased with masks required in indoor settings only when people can’t socially-distance, such as supermarkets.

She said students and school teachers would also have to wear masks indoors but teachers will be allowed to remove them while addressing classes from the front of the room.

“But if you’re feeling compromised that you can’t socially distance, of course the onus is on you if you want to put that mask on,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

-AAP