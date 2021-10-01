Qld teenager dies after ingesting ‘substance’

Live

A teenage boy has died after ingesting an unknown substance with five other teens in north Queensland.

Emergency services were called to a home on Malcomson Street, North Mackay, just before 11am on Thursday.

Police say the six teenagers – three boys and three girls – had to be taken to hospital after ingesting the substance.

One boy, aged 15, was in critical condition and police said he had died on Friday morning.

Detectives have declared a crime scene and scientific officers trying to identify the substance.