Man found dead in Qld hotel quarantine

Queensland police say a man has been found dead in hotel quarantine overnight.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of death of the man in his 50’s who had been staying in one of Brisbane’s quarantine hotels.

State vaccine coordinator Shane Chelepy said the man was an Australian citizen and his death would be referred to the state coroner.

“At the moment, we just would like to acknowledge the response of the police, our health staff, our other agencies and hotel staff that are working at the hotel for their response for that tragic matter,” he said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately I can’t comment any further on that.

“We’re engaging with the coroner at the moment and I’m not prepared to discuss any of the details.”

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-AAP