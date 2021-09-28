News State QLD News Man found dead in Qld hotel quarantine
Man found dead in Qld hotel quarantine

An investigation is underway after a man in his 50s was found dead at a Brisbane quarantine hotel. Photo: AAP
Queensland police say a man has been found dead in hotel quarantine overnight.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of death of the man in his 50’s who had been staying in one of Brisbane’s quarantine hotels.

State vaccine coordinator Shane Chelepy said the man was an Australian citizen and his death would be referred to the state coroner.

“At the moment, we just would like to acknowledge the response of the police, our health staff, our other agencies and hotel staff that are working at the hotel for their response for that tragic matter,” he said on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately I can’t comment any further on that.

“We’re engaging with the coroner at the moment and I’m not prepared to discuss any of the details.”

Lifeline 131 114

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

-AAP

Queensland
