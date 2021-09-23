Queenslanders offered NRL tickets for jabs

Live

Queenslanders who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in northern Brisbane or Logan will have the chance to win free tickets to the NRL finals this weekend.

As an incentive to get the jab, the state government is giving away 3000 double passes for the preliminary finals when Manly takes on South Sydney, and Melbourne plays Penrith.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said people who get vaccinated from Thursday at vaccination centres in Boondall and Pinkenba or in Logan and Mt Warren Park could win tickets to the games.

“I want to see as many Queenslanders as possible getting vaccinated,” she said.

“As an added incentive, the first few thousand at select vaccination hubs on Thursday and Friday will also get free tickets to the NRL finals.”

Anyone who gets the jab at the Boondall or new Pinkenba mass vaccination centre will be in the running to win one of 2000 double-passes to Friday night’s match between the Sea Eagles and the Rabbitohs.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at the Logan Entertainment Centre or Mount Warren Park vaccine hub will be could win one of 1000 double-passes to Saturday’s preliminary final between the Melbourne Storm and the Panthers.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the government would also operate a pop-up vaccination clinic at Suncorp Stadium for the finals and the grand final on October 3.

“Providing a great new incentive like free finals tickets is another great way to encourage higher vaccination rates,” she said in a statement.

“Get vaccinated in the coming days at one of our eligible vaccination hubs and give yourself a chance to be part of NRL history.”

-AAP