Ambos called to crippling camp gastro outbreak

Queensland Ambulance took 23 people to hospitals after the gastro outbreak at a scouts camp.
Medical experts have have been dispatched to a Sunshine Coast campsite after a suspected gastro outbreak that has struck more than 20 people.

The source of the outbreak is unknown and so far 23 patients had been taken to hospitals in the surrounding area, a spokesperson from the local health service said.

Some of those affected are reportedly children as young as eight.

Several of the patients have since been discharged and all were tested for COVID-19 with no positive results returned.

The ABC is reporting the outbreak struck at a scout camp that had drawn about 1000 children and adults from across Queensland to Rocky Creek in Landsborough on the Sunshine Coast.

Earlier, the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed it had transported several patients in a stable condition from an “organised camp” at Landsborough about 9pm on Tuesday.

The ABC said six ambulances took people with gastroenteritis symptoms to the Sunshine Coast University and Nambour hospitals on the Sunshine Coast and the Prince Charles and Caboolture hospitals in Brisbane.

Scouts Queensland general manager Dougal Mayor told the ABC the organisation was relying on medical experts to assist.

“We are asking Queensland Health to assess the situation and provide advice and the support we have had from local staff overnight has been excellent,” he said.

“The cubs affected by this incident have had an unfortunate and unexpected adventure.”

