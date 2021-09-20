News State QLD News Road rage murder case in Queensland court
Road rage murder case in Queensland court

queensland police
A pedestrian was hit and killed after what police say was a road rage incident between two cars. Photo: Getty
A man charged with the hit-and-run murder of a 25-year-old pedestrian south of Brisbane remains behind bars after his case came before court.

The pedestrian was allegedly hit by a white Audi wagon and killed about 3pm Friday at Browns Plains in the City of Logan.

The 25-year-old Browns Plains man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege the Audi left the scene before officers arrived and believe a “rolling road rage” incident involving another car preceded the collision.

Umar Hussein Alkhalifa Al Enizi, 20, from Marsden was arrested on Saturday.

His charges were mentioned in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Al Enizi did not appear and was unable to apply for bail before being remanded in custody for mention on November 10.

Police will allege the white Audi S3 and a silver-blue Toyota Camry were involved in the incident between Brisbane north and Logan.

The vehicles used the Clem 7 tunnel, Pacific Motorway M3 and the Gateway Motorway M2 between 2pm and 3pm on Friday leading up to the fatal incident.

-AAP

Queensland
