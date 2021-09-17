News State QLD News Truckie charged after NSW-Qld border checkpoint rammed
Truckie charged after NSW-Qld border checkpoint rammed

An interstate truck driver has been arrested by Queensland Police after ramming through a border-checkpoint at an inland town 300km west of Brisbane.

The driver was refused entry to Queensland in Goondiwindi on Thursday, then returned on Friday, before ramming into check point barriers at Texas.

Both towns are along the Queensland-NSW border and are routinely patrolled by police due to the state’s COVID-19 entry restrictions.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the driver has been charged with illegally entering Queensland in breach of a health order, and with wilful damage.

“That person was turned around. They didn’t have a right of entry at Goondiwindi, chose to go to another border crossing at Texas, tried to drive through it in a truck – didn’t work,” he said.

The truckie has since been returned to NSW but will face Queensland court at a later date.

Police carried out 16,000 vehicle checks in the past 24 hours, with 191 people turned around.

-AAP

