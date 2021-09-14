Teen charged over woman’s beach stabbing

A teenage boy is set to face court after allegedly stabbing a young woman multiple times while she was sunbathing on a north Queensland beach.
The 23-year-old suffered wounds all over her body after being stabbed as she lay on Blacks Beach at Mackay about noon on Monday.
She told investigators her attacker was a stranger and that she was alone when he targeted her.
“She was approached by a male and stabbed multiple times to her head, neck, arms and legs,” Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt told reporters.
“That male person has then … run away and she’s then sought help and come to a local construction site.”
Builders working at the site helped the woman. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody a short time later and charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.
The teenager was refused bail and to appear at Mackay Children’s Court on Tuesday.
-AAP