A Queensland man is dead after losing control of his skateboard while clinging to a speeding car.

The 19-year-old died overnight after the incident at Tamborine, a town in the state’s southeast, police said on Saturday.

It is believed the man had grabbed on to a car being driven at speed by a relative, Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman Jayney Shearman said.

“It’s alleged that he was holding on to a vehicle at the time while he was on that skateboard and lost control,” she told reporters.

Dangers ignored

“The injuries that he sustained would indicate that he was travelling at speed.”

Ms Shearman described the death as “particularly sad and tragic” and urged people to consider the risks when getting involved in unsafe behaviour.

“Any incident like this, particularly riding a skateboard at night, there are dangers associated with that,” she said.

Police were called to the scene at about 11pm on Friday.

Family members and bystanders tried to help but the man died at the scene.

Police are investigating.

