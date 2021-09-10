News State QLD News Police hunt ‘gunman’ north of Brisbane
Live

Police hunt ‘gunman’ north of Brisbane

queensland police stock
Police are hunting a man near Brisbane after he reportedly fired shots before fleeing into bushland. Photo: AAP
A suspected gunman is reportedly on the loose north of Brisbane with police locking down about 15 suburban blocks.

Queensland police say the man was seen sitting in a stolen car parked on the D’Aguilar Highway at Caboolture before he fired shots and ran into nearby bushland about 11am on Friday.

Officers have locked down the suburban blocks between Elof Road and Male Road, the D’Aguilar Highway, the Bruce Highway and Pettigrew Street, as they hunt the man.

“Members of the public are advised to use alternate routes and avoid this area,” police said in a statement on Friday.

queensland gunman
The emergency declaration zone covers the around marked in yellow. Image: Queensland Police

-AAP

Queensland
