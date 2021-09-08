News State QLD News Qld plans quarantine bubble for soldiers
Updated:
Qld plans quarantine bubble for soldiers

The Queensland government is working with the ADF on quarantine measures for the returning soldiers. Photo: Getty
Australian Defence personnel tasked with the eleventh-hour evacuation mission in Afghanistan will be granted their own COVID-19 quarantine bubble in Queensland.

The state’s Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has confirmed the government is already working with the ADF on quarantine measures for the returning soldiers.

“Any request from the ADF for personnel returning from Afghanistan to quarantine in their own bubble will be granted,” Ms D’Ath said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The move follows a week of controversy in which Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk apologised for pausing hotel quarantine for returning Queenslanders at the same time as NRL players and their partners were allowed into the state.

“I apologise, it was not the right thing to do when we had the pause,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Friday.

“It shouldn’t have happened. Unfortunately, it did happen, and I extend my apologies to the public about that.”

In what is believed to be a similar arrangement as with the ADF, the NRL contingent arranged their own hotels separate from the state’s quarantine program.

Queensland’s pause on arrivals, instigated due to capacity issues, began to lift on Saturday when 50 hotel quarantine rooms became available.

-AAP

Australian Defence Force Queensland
