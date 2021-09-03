News State QLD News No new virus cases in Queensland
Live

No new virus cases in Queensland

gold coast school covid
The Australian International Islamic College's Carrara campus was closed after details of the family road trip to Victoria emerged. Photo: Google Maps
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 despite concerns about two infected truck drivers and a family accused of making an illegal trip to Victoria and back.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was tremendous news that the family of five from the Gold Coast had tested negative after their trip.

She said chief health officer Jeannette Young was also confident the risk from two truck drivers who were in Queensland while infectious was low.

Ms Palaszczuk also had good news for people waiting to get into Queensland after the state paused arrivals because the hotel quarantine system was overloaded.

“From Monday, we will [have] available 680 rooms,” she said on Friday.

Those rooms are on top of 50 that have already been opened up from Saturday. The people who will fill those rooms are being contacted.

“We did have that pressure cooker situation. Having that week of respite has been really good,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

The Gold Coast family accused of making the illegal trip to Victoria is now co-operating with authorities after initially refusing to be tested.

They will have to serve 14 days in quarantine despite returning negative tests. The test results have allowed a Carrara school attended by children in the family to reopen from Monday.

The family’s Melbourne road trip emerged only when two of the children told classmates about it earlier this week.

Principal Christine Harman confirmed late on Thursday that the school would be open again next week.

“Having conferenced with Queensland Health, they have deemed that there is no risk of exposure at our Carrara campus and the need for students and staff to isolate has been lifted,” she said in a statement.

There are still numerous COVID exposure sites in Queensland. They can be found here.

-with AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Annastacia Palaszczuk
Doherty data on COVID deaths in limelight amid claims of ‘selective misuse’ damaging confidence
Ash Barty defeats Danish teen Clara Tauson to move into US Open third round
Deaths in flooded basements, roads turn to rivers as extreme storm slams NYC
Making Money Easy Ep.14 | It might be ‘Ancient History’, but it still matters … | Podcast
Australian fathers
We studied 100 years of Australian fatherhood. This is how dads changed
Ivermectin Paul kelly
CMO warns Australians not to take Ivermectin after overdose at Westmead