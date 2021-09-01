News State QLD News Qld man dies after suspected hit-and-run
Updated:
Live

Qld man dies after suspected hit-and-run

The injured man was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has died in hospital one day after being found on the side of a Gold Coast road with serious head injuries after a suspected hit-and-run accident.

Police say the the 77-year-old was found after a “traffic incident” by a passer-by on the side of the Gold Coast Highway at Miami at 3.35am on Tuesday.

He had serious injuries and was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Wednesday.

Police are questioning a 34-year-old man from Southport in relation to the incident and have seized his car as evidence.

The police forensic crash unit is investigating and have appealed for any witnesses or people with dashcam to come forward.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Scott Morrison
Scott Morrison changes tune on reopening Australia as he focuses on election
hot Australian politicians
‘Hot Australian politicians’: The viral Instagram account transforming our political leaders
New South Wales Kerry Chant NSW presser August 31
NSW reports 1116 new local cases, four virus deaths
Registered nurse Katie Katie (L) talks with a fellow nurse inside the Covid-19 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Adventist Health in Sonora, California on August 27, 2021.
Reopening Australia too soon will overwhelm hospital system, healthcare workers warn
michael-schumacher
September streaming guide: What to watch on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Amazon Prime and more
Commonwealth Bank
Commonwealth Bank paying ‘peanuts’ to savers. Here are the better deals