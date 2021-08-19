News State QLD News Man dies in Queensland crane accident
Live

Man dies in Queensland crane accident

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been killed in a workplace incident involving a mobile crane on the Gold Coast.

Critical care paramedics were called to a business at Yatala just after midday on Thursday, with a man aged in his 40s in a critical condition.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has begun an investigation “into a fatal incident involving a mobile crane at a manufacturing workplace” at the northern end of the Gold Coast.

“As the investigation is underway, no further comment can be made as to the cause of the incident,” a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Queensland Police are also on the scene after initial reports suggesting a man had been injured in an industrial accident.

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

TV Streaming piracy
The more video streaming services we get, the more we’ll turn to piracy
Alcohol marketing
Alcohol companies stoop to a new low with predatory lockdown marketing
Afghanistan evacuations
Amid reports Taliban is blocking evacuees, the desperate fear Australia will leave them behind
Brace for COVID third wave to worsen today
elizabeth debicki princess diana
First look at Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana in final series of The Crown
Google
Competition chief Rod Sims wants new rules to tackle digital dominance of Apple, Google