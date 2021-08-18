Pilot dies in light plane crash near Brisbane

Live

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed at a remote wetland in Pumicestone Passage near Bribie Island, north of Brisbane.

The plane was seen “descending rapidly” into mangroves on Wednesday morning before emergency services rushed to the scene.

The aircraft, know as an Acroduster, comes in a kit and is specifically designed for performing acrobatics, Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said.

Queensland police confirmed one person was found deceased on board the aircraft and a forensics team will investigate.

Earlier, a flight paramedic was winched to the scene of the crash and Queensland Ambulance confirmed one person was assessed with critical injuries.

The incident was reported to police at about 9.25am and the first of three fire and emergency crews arrived shortly after.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, water police boats and Marine Rescue Queensland vessels are also involved.

-AAP