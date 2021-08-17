News State QLD News One local case in Qld, as it boosts border defences
Live

One local case in Qld, as it boosts border defences

queensland border
Queensland is further bolstering its hard border, with another 50 police sent to checkpoints. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Queensland has confirmed one new local COVID case as the state further boosts police defences along the border with NSW.

The local case is linked to Brisbane’s Indooroopilly cluster and poses no threat, having been in home quarantine for their infectious period.

There was also one other case detected in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was another great result, on the back of zero new cases on Sunday and Monday.

“We’re absolutely really happy with that,” she said on Tuesday.

A further 50 extra police are about to be deployed to enforce Queensland’s hard border closure with NSW.

An extra 25 will be stationed at the Coolangatta/Tweed checkpoint, with the other 25 patrolling border crossings in the state’s west.

Police stopped about 10,000 vehicles in border regions in the past 24 hours, turning back 1000.

“We are seeing some people doing the wrong thing, but the majority are doing the right thing,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Queensland still has 2895 people in home quarantine.

There were 10,837 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, and Queensland Health administered 14,300 vaccinations.

That will ramp up when additional Pfizer doses promised by the federal government arrive this week, with many to be sent to address lower vaccination rates at Caboolture and Logan.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Afghanistan Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: Our much bigger Afghan crimes
afghanistan peter dutton
Defence won’t land planes in Kabul: Dutton
debt business woman blue suit
Debt: The pros and cons of consolidating your loans
View from The Hill: There’s no getting away from it – we’ve all failed Afghanistan’s hopeful girls
Do curfews work
Victoria has reintroduced a curfew, but it’s still unclear if they actually work
GladysBerejiklianKerryChant
NSW reports 452 new local cases, one virus death