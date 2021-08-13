News State QLD News Qld Police arrest suspected horse killer
QLD Police arrest 49-year-old after shooting deaths of 41 horses near Longreach. Getty
Queensland Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of shooting dead 41 horses, including mares in foal.

The 49-year-old Mount Isa man allegedly shot dead the horses on the property near Longreach in early August.

He has been denied bail and will face court on Friday, charged with injuring animals.

Police haven’t released any information about why the man allegedly shot the horses.

Earlier estimates found 35 horses had been shot dead, including in-foal mares, geldings, and mares with foals at foot.

The bodies of six more horses were apparently uncovered on the 2000-hectare property.

The owner of the property was not home at the time of the shooting.

Police are urging anyone who can assist with their investigation to contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:

animal welfare Animals Crime Police Queensland
