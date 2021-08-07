More encouraging COVID news for Queensland

Live

Queensland has recorded 13 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 with all but one isolating during their infectious periods.

It’s more good news for residents in the southeast who are hoping authorities will lift an eight-day lockdown, as planned, at 4pm on Sunday.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said all of the new cases are linked to the current Indooroopilly cluster.

“Twelve were not infectious in the community, the 13th we’re just continuing to get details from,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has said she won’t decide if the the southeast’s lockdown will lift on Sunday afternoon until after she sees that days figures, which are typically announced at about 10am.

There were 40,835 tests in the 24 hours to 6am on Saturday. While that’s down on recent days that topped 50,000, it’s still a high rate of testing.

-AAP