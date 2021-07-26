Qld man tests positive after leaving quarantine

Live

Queensland has confirmed a new community case of the coronavirus – a man who tested positive to the virus after leaving hotel quarantine.

The man in his 40s had returned from China and was fully vaccinated.

Health Minster Yvette D’Ath said he tested negative to COVID when he left hotel quarantine.

“His immediate household members are now in quarantine and have also been tested and I’m pleased to say so far tested negative,” she said.

The man returned to his home on the Gold Coast on July 12, before he and his family became unwell the next day. They were tested at a GP clinic, before a first positive test was returned on Sunday.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young said the man ight have contracted the virus while he was overseas, on the Gold Coast or in hotel quarantine.

Authorities have again urged anyone who has travelled around Brisbane or the Gold Coast in the past few weeks to be vigilant and get tested if they have symptoms. There are several new exposure sites in that part of Queensland after the man’s positive test.

See all of Queensland’s virus exposure sites here

There are also concerns about a NSW man who allegedly breached COVID-19 rules in Sydney to fly to Ballina, where he was picked up by a flight attendant and drove into Queensland on July 14.

The pair have been infectious in the community since then with Queensland Health adding 37 new COVID-19 exposure sites across the northern Gold Coast and in Brisbane suburbs of Chermside, Banyo and Nundah.

Queensland authorities are working back to July 14 when it is believed the man entered the state.

Exposure sites include restaurants, shopping centres and a sex shop.