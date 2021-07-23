News State QLD News Qantas flight attendant positive for coronavirus
Updated:
Live

Qantas flight attendant positive for coronavirus

qantas covid queensland
The woman flew to Longreach, Gladstone and Hervey Bay while potentially infectious. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A Qantaslink flight attendant has tested positive for COVID after working on six flights across Queensland while potentially infectious.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed the woman’s infection on Friday.

“We think [she] was possibly infectious from 11 July. She crewed six flights during that period, between Brisbane, Longreach, Gladstone and Hervey Bay,” he said.

The woman, who lives in the Brisbane suburb of Banyo, was tested on July 21 but had respiratory symptoms from July 13.

Queensland health authorities are trawling flight manifests to contact passengers on all six flights. They are:

  • QF2534, Brisbane-Longreach, July 11
  • QF2535, Longreach-Brisbane, July 11
  • QF2346, Brisbane-Gladstone, July 11
  • QF2331, Gladstone-Brisbane, July 12
  • QF2374, Brisbane-Hervey Bay, July 12
  • QF2375, Hervey Bay-Brisbane, July 12

The source of the flight attendant’s infection is still being traced. Chief health officer Jeannette Young said she had the Delta variant of the virus, and genomic testing matched an earlier Virgin crew member’s infection and the strain circulating in NSW.

“We know that is a very, very contagious variant, so that is why I want everyone on those flights immediately tested,” she said.

Longreach already has a testing clinic but a new one was being set up at the Longreach Showgrounds on Friday morning, the ABC reported. Testing will also be boosted in the other regional towns, while Brisbane residents are urged to check exposure sites as they are updated throughout Friday.

  • See all of Queensland’s latest exposure sites here

Dr Young said she was also concerned about recent reports of COVID fragments in sewage testing across the state border at Byron Bay and its surrounds.

“It is their first one there in a long time. They don’t know what the cause of that might be. It could be that they have a case in community there. It could be that someone from Sydney has gone up and gone back to Sydney,” she said.

“They are working that through and they are doing increased testing in Byron Bay.”

Meanwhile, long queues of traffic formed at Queensland’s border with NSW on Friday morning after it was shut at 1am.

Queensland has declared a bubble for NSW communities as far south as Grafton and as far west as the SA border to allow residents to cross for essential purposes with quarantining.

Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said people should expect at least a one-hour delay on Friday morning.

“The first two or three days is a challenge, it should ease up after that,” he said.

“Peak times are also a bit challenging on the roads as well. If you have to travel during those times add a little bit of extra time.”

Queensland’s borders are closed to NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

-with AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Live News

Bledding gums
Bleeding gums? You might have a vitamin C deficiency, and it could be diet-related
Simone Biles of Team United States trains in the floor exercise during Women's Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 22, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Linda Pearce: Why the Tokyo Olympics will be unlike any Games we’ve witnessed before
Cathy Freeman at the Sydney Olympics
Madonna King: How the 2032 Brisbane Olympics could be a game changer for Australia
Making Money Easy Ep.8 | Superannuation – it’s not meant to be COMPLICATED! | Podcast
victoria cases
Victoria posts 14 more local coronavirus cases
rio olympic games opening ceremony
‘United by emotion’: Tokyo Games opening ceremony first global event since pandemic began