Qantas flight attendant positive for coronavirus

Live

A Qantaslink flight attendant has tested positive for COVID after working on six flights across Queensland while potentially infectious.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed the woman’s infection on Friday.

“We think [she] was possibly infectious from 11 July. She crewed six flights during that period, between Brisbane, Longreach, Gladstone and Hervey Bay,” he said.

The woman, who lives in the Brisbane suburb of Banyo, was tested on July 21 but had respiratory symptoms from July 13.

Queensland health authorities are trawling flight manifests to contact passengers on all six flights. They are:

QF2534, Brisbane-Longreach, July 11

QF2535, Longreach-Brisbane, July 11

QF2346, Brisbane-Gladstone, July 11

QF2331, Gladstone-Brisbane, July 12

QF2374, Brisbane-Hervey Bay, July 12

QF2375, Hervey Bay-Brisbane, July 12

The source of the flight attendant’s infection is still being traced. Chief health officer Jeannette Young said she had the Delta variant of the virus, and genomic testing matched an earlier Virgin crew member’s infection and the strain circulating in NSW.

“We know that is a very, very contagious variant, so that is why I want everyone on those flights immediately tested,” she said.

Longreach already has a testing clinic but a new one was being set up at the Longreach Showgrounds on Friday morning, the ABC reported. Testing will also be boosted in the other regional towns, while Brisbane residents are urged to check exposure sites as they are updated throughout Friday.

See all of Queensland’s latest exposure sites here

Dr Young said she was also concerned about recent reports of COVID fragments in sewage testing across the state border at Byron Bay and its surrounds.

“It is their first one there in a long time. They don’t know what the cause of that might be. It could be that they have a case in community there. It could be that someone from Sydney has gone up and gone back to Sydney,” she said.

“They are working that through and they are doing increased testing in Byron Bay.”

Meanwhile, long queues of traffic formed at Queensland’s border with NSW on Friday morning after it was shut at 1am.

Queensland has declared a bubble for NSW communities as far south as Grafton and as far west as the SA border to allow residents to cross for essential purposes with quarantining.

Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman said people should expect at least a one-hour delay on Friday morning.

“The first two or three days is a challenge, it should ease up after that,” he said.

“Peak times are also a bit challenging on the roads as well. If you have to travel during those times add a little bit of extra time.”

Queensland’s borders are closed to NSW, Victoria and South Australia.

-with AAP