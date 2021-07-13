Qld Premier ‘not worried’ after two more local COVID infections

Queensland has reported two new local virus cases linked to outbreaks from earlier in July.

Both are related to the Greek Orthodox Community Centre in Brisbane, where a cluster sparked alarm 10 days ago.

There was also another infection in a traveller who had recently returned from Britain, via Singapore.

Tuesday’s cases came as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said health authorities continued to “keep a close eye” on developments across the southern border, amid early reports of a case in Goulburn, in regional NSW.

“We have three new cases but we are not worried about any of them,” she said.

“When we ask people, when they are a close contact, to go in home quarantine, people are doing the right thing and they are being found.”

The Goulburn case is yet to be confirmed by NSW Health. But it is reportedly a construction worker from a site next to Goulburn Hospital.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young will discuss the case at a meeting of the country’s top health officials. But there has so far been no change to Queensland’s border arrangements with NSW.

“We are keeping a very close eye on what’s happening in NSW,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I want to reassure Queenslanders that if it gets to the stage that we have to close we will. But at this stage we are monitoring it every single day.”

There were 14,941 COVID tests in Queensland in the past 24 hours.