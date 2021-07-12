Qld winds back virus rules, holds its nerve on NSW border

Queensland has flagged the relaxation of a host of coronavirus rules after another day without local infections.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said masks would no longer be mandatory indoors and restrictions on visitors to hospitals and aged care would lift from 6am Friday (July 16).

Caps on customers in pubs, bars and cafes will also lift from one per four square metres to three in the same space.

Queensland has had no COVID cases in the community since July 5, following the outbreaks that sent much of the state into a snap lockdown in late June.

“We are going to be monitoring closely if there are further cases of community transmission. At this stage, fingers crossed, it is all looking terrific,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

Her state has also opted to keep its border with NSW open, despite the expanding COVID emergency there.

“Because greater Sydney is in lockdown, we are very comfortable with keeping the greater Sydney area a hot spot. However, my message to Queenslanders is if you are in those areas, come home. I can’t be any clearer,” she said.

“Even if you are in regional parts of NSW, we are monitoring that very closely and things can change.

“My message to Queenslanders is to think seriously, long and hard, about what you are doing and if you can, come home.”

Deputy Premier Steven Miles also urged Queenslanders to return from NSW as soon as they could.

“Just to provide some context to the situation in Sydney, at our peak in March last year on 24 March last year, we reported 78 new community cases. That was the largest single day of community cases,” he said.

“Yesterday, NSW reported 77. And we understand they expect to report more today. We all need, for the sake of the nation, we need Sydney to get on top of these outbreaks.”

Queensland had one new coronavirus infection in a returned overseas traveller on Monday. More than 3700 vaccinations were given on Sunday.