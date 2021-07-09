‘Doughnut day’ in Qld, with no new local COVID cases

Queensland has reported no local COVID cases for the first time since the recent outbreaks that sent the state’s south-east into lockdown.

“To all those boys and girls out there, that’s a donut day, and we’re absolutely delighted,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Friday.

Queensland has 35 active coronavirus infections, with more than 15,000 tests in the previous 24 hours.

More than 8700 people remain in quarantine after being considered contacts of earlier infections. Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said that provided an extra level of confidence for Queenslanders.

“We thank you for keeping us safe but any one of those people could end up unwell and test positive,” she said.

The Check In Qld app became mandatory for most businesses – including major venues, theme parks, cinemas, indoor and events, gyms, accommodation, government buildings, churches, universities, TAFEs, and aged care – across the state on Friday. Ms D’Ath said more than 8000 businesses had registered for the program on Thursday night, on top of 5000 already registered.

“If you haven’t yet, time is up,” she said.

“You need to get online and register your business and make sure you are getting that signage up straightaway.”

Masks will remain mandatory for at least another week for Queenslanders in the 11 local government areas caught up in last week’s outbreaks.