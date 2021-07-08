Two local cases in Qld, with health staff quarantined after virus emergency

Queensland has confirmed two more local COVID cases as authorities heaped praise on medical staff who saved the life of a virus patient who went into anaphylactic shock.

Thursday’s community coronavirus infections are in two people linked to one of the state’s existing clusters.

They have the Alpha strain of the virus and have been in quarantine since July 2.

“We have absolutely no concerns about these two,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

She also thanked the 10 Sunshine Coast University Hospital staff who risked exposing themselves to COVID to save the life of a virus patient.

“They put their own lives at risk to go in and help a COVID-positive patient who went into anaphylactic shock. They went in, she saved her life. I’m so proud. I’m proud of each and every one of them. I thank them,” she said.

The patient was being moved from the hospital’s COVID ward to a medical unit when she went into anaphylactic shock after an adverse reaction to a medical procedure.

It was initially thought the 10 staff who leapt to her assistance had not had time to don personal protective equipment (PPE).

But chief health officer Jeannette Young said all were wearing PPE, although they feared it might have been compromised in their rush to assist. All were also vaccinated, with just one awaiting a second dose.

“Despite, that because we’ve been very, very cautious with the Delta variant, which is what the patient does have, all 10 have gone into quarantine for 14 days and will be regularly tested in quarantine,” she said.

“They have gone above and beyond. I want to thank them. I want to thank all of the health workers who work in COVID wards and around our hospitals. Their jobs are not easy.”

Dr Young said 77 per cent of staff in Queensland’s COVID hospitals had had a first vaccine dose, with almost 69 per cent fully vaccinated.

Queensland also had another new virus case in a returned traveller on Thursday. The state has 49 active cases.