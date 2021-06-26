News State QLD News Police officer killed on Bruce Highway near Brisbane as driver flees scene
Updated:

Police officer killed on Bruce Highway near Brisbane as driver flees scene

Queensland police say the officer died at the scene when he was hit just after 3:00am. Photo: ABC News/Stuart Bryce
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Queensland police officer has been killed on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane while responding to a suspected stolen vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland police said the officer died at the scene of the incident, which happened just after 3:00am at Burpengary.

The ABC understands the officer was deploying tyre spikes when he was hit.

The driver involved left the scene of the incident and is now being hunted by police.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll visited the scene this morning and said the man’s death was an absolute tragedy.

“It is with a very heavy heart we confirm the loss of one of our own — a senior constable who was working hard to protect his community,” she said.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is devastating news for our police family and we are offering support to all officers and staff.

“Sadly, this incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face when working to keep our community safe each and every day.”

Two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway have been closed at Burpengary and motorists are being diverted via Old Gympie Road.

-AAP

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

Tim Ferguson
The Ferguson Report: Toddlers up in arms as ministers outsource parenting
Gladys Berejiklian and Kerry Chant
‘They’ve taken a punt’: Sydney’s ‘lockdown light’ may not be enough to stop COVID’s Delta strain
india covid
Opinion: Thanks to Modi, India had a ‘state orchestrated COVID massacre’
tax return
Tax return shopping: EOFY buys you didn’t know you could claim
Miami building collapse: Praying for miracles as number of missing rises to 159
Barnaby Joyce in Parliament and Dennis Atkins' headshot
Dennis Atkins: Why Barnaby Joyce’s return to leadership could spell trouble for Labor