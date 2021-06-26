Police officer killed on Bruce Highway near Brisbane as driver flees scene

A Queensland police officer has been killed on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane while responding to a suspected stolen vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland police said the officer died at the scene of the incident, which happened just after 3:00am at Burpengary.

The ABC understands the officer was deploying tyre spikes when he was hit.

The driver involved left the scene of the incident and is now being hunted by police.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll visited the scene this morning and said the man’s death was an absolute tragedy.

“It is with a very heavy heart we confirm the loss of one of our own — a senior constable who was working hard to protect his community,” she said.

“My sincerest condolences go out to the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is devastating news for our police family and we are offering support to all officers and staff.

“Sadly, this incident demonstrates the dangers our officers face when working to keep our community safe each and every day.”

Two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway have been closed at Burpengary and motorists are being diverted via Old Gympie Road.

-AAP