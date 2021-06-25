News State QLD News Man accused of spraying poison in Brisbane shopping centre
Updated:

Man accused of spraying poison in Brisbane shopping centre

Six people suffered respiratory reactions in the incident, including one woman who was taken to hospital. Photo: Google Maps
A man has been charged with the serious assault of six people after he allegedly released a poisonous aerosol spray at a shopping centre south of Brisbane.

Police say the 36-year-old released a noxious aerosol substance near a cafe and medical centre in the Eagleby Shopping Plaza on Fryer Road, Eagleby, about 1.15pm last Saturday.

The substance gave six people respiratory reactions. A 54-year-old woman had to be taken to hospital.

Police searched a nearby home and arrested a man over the incident on Wednesday.

He has been charged with five counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and with the serious assault of a person over 60, administering a poison with intent to harm, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The man is due to appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 14.

-AAP

Queensland
