Two men killed in Sunshine Coast plane crash

Two men have been killed in a light plane crash on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

A search for the missing aircraft began about 5.30pm on Wednesday after it failed to return to the Sunshine Coast Airport.

The wreckage was discovered three hours later in thick bushland off Commissioners Flat Road at Peachester in the Sunshine Coast hinterland by Maroochydore’s LifeFlight helicopter.

The bodies of two men, aged 30 and 46, were found onboard.

Officers guarded the scene overnight with the Forensic Crash Unit and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigating the cause of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Queensland
