Queensland CHO named as next state governor

Queensland’s chief health officer Jeannette Young has been announced as the state’s next governor.

She will replace Governor Paul de Jersey when his term ends later in 2021.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the appointment was in recognition of Dr Young’s “exemplary” service as Queensland’s chief health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Young will become Queensland’s 27th governor and described the appointment as “an enormous honour”.

Justice de Jersey has agreed to extend his term until November 1, enabling Dr Young to focus on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“I was so glad that the current governor agreed to extend his time. He has done such a lengthy term, which is truly fantastic of him,” Dr Young said.

“I do want to continue to push to roll out the vaccine.

“I want every adult Queenslander 16 years of age and over, able to have at least been offered the vaccine before I become governor, that’s absolutely my push over the time between now and November.”

Dr Young thanked Queenslanders for their courage and devotion in helping each other through the worst of the pandemic.

“I also want to thank the Premier for her leadership and support, and this tremendous honour,” Dr Young said.

When asked if she was a monarchist, Dr Young said she believed that was “irrelevant”.

“I am here to provide a role that’s really important and I think our process of government in Queensland and Australia is to be envied around the world.”

‘No one more deserving’

The Premier said Dr Young had led the state through “the greatest peacetime emergency in a century”.

“Queenslanders have come to know Dr Young, who has stood by my side during hundreds of COVID media conferences,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The people of this state know she stood by their side too and kept us safe.

“There is no-one more deserving of the title ‘Her Excellency’.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the Queen had already approved Dr Young’s appointment.

An external recruitment process will be conducted to find Dr Young’s replacement as the state’s chief health officer.