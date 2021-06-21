A woman who tested positive to COVID-19 at the weekend contracted the virus while in Brisbane hotel quarantine, Queensland’s chief health officer says.

It comes as the state recorded zero locally acquired cases on Monday, while five were detected in hotel quarantine.

On Sunday, health authorities announced the woman had tested positive hours after finishing 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine in Queensland.

The woman had visited a Brisbane shopping centre and restaurant, sparking a major contact tracing effort.

Dr Young said the woman travelled from Portugal to Australia on an Emirates flight to go on to work as cabin crew for other airlines.

