News State QLD News High-risk rescue underway after woman found clinging to cliff after car crash
Updated:

High-risk rescue underway after woman found clinging to cliff after car crash

gold coast rescue
Police were called to Tamborine-Oxenford Road at Wongawallan. Photo: ABC
A high-risk rescue mission is underway in the Gold Coast hinterland after emergency services found a woman clinging to a cliff face after a car crash.

Police were called to Tamborine-Oxenford Road at Wongawallan about 7.20am on Wednesday after reports a car had tried to overtake several other vehicles.

Witnesses told officers the car flipped several times before rolling about 100 metres off the road.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said it was originally reported the driver had fled the scene.

But about two hours later officers heard a woman yelling out from an embankment beside the road.

A rescue helicopter has also been sent to the scene.

Paramedics, fire crews and police officers located the woman in bushland, after searching for her for some time.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the the woman’s rescue was expected to be lengthy, as the team works through dense bushland.

It is understood the woman has an arm injury but is in a stable condition.

-ABC

Topics:

Queensland
