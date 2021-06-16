Driver thrown hundreds of metres from car in horrifying crash

A woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was driving through the Gold Coast hinterland left the road and rolled several times.

Police were called to Tamborine-Oxenford Road at Wongawallan about 7.20am on Wednesday after reports a car had tried to overtake several other vehicles.

Witnesses told officers the car flipped several times before rolling about 100 metres off the road.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said it was originally reported the driver had fled the scene.

But about two hours later, officers heard a woman yelling out from an embankment beside the road.

A helicopter was involved in the rescue.

Paramedics, fire crews and police officers located the woman in bushland, after searching for her for some time.

She had suffered arm, back and possible neck injuries.

Captain James Croak from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said he could not believe the woman had survived the crash, as the car had rolled multiple times and been airborne.

He said it was understood the woman left the car after the crash, before walking into bushland and falling.

“Debris was spread over 80 metres. It is astonishing that someone walked away from that,” he said.

“It’s amazing that that person did that and she’s been winched out successfully and transported to hospital.

“Anyone who can walk away from an incident like this, buy a lottery ticket.”

According to Captain Croak, the woman was found hundreds of metres from the wreckage, stuck down the side of a mountain.

“We’re still trying to understand the reasoning for what’s happened and how that’s happened,” he said.

“It’s approximately 150 metres into the bushland then a further 100 metres off a very steep ravine where she was located … so about 400 metres from the car.”

-ABC