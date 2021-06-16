Fog blankets coastal Qld, with showers and storms to come

Parts of eastern Queensland woke to a thick blanket of fog on Wednesday morning, with the possibility of severe storms later in the day.

The weather phenomenon engulfed the south-east, stretching west to Gatton and as far north as Cairns.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Pieter Claassen told ABC Radio Brisbane several factors have provided the perfect conditions for fog.

“Light winds, a weak ridge in place along the coastline and a lot of moisture as well has been feeding into the coastal regions the last few days,” he said.

While the sea of grey was expected to lift by about 10am, Mr Claassen said showers would set in on Wednesday afternoon before the possibility of late-night thunderstorms.

“It’ll reach Brisbane very late in the day today, so more like just before midnight potentially,” he said.

“Then heading into tomorrow morning as well we’ll see those showers and the odd thunderstorm linger around into late morning tomorrow morning before they clear off the coast by the afternoon.”

Mr Claassen said temperatures were expected to drop by Friday with single digits expected in the city.

“Down to 5 degrees for Ipswich by Friday and the weekend as well and then the daytime temperatures down to just 20 degrees by the weekend.”

-ABC