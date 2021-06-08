News State QLD News Woman mauled to death by dogs in Queensland
Woman mauled to death by dogs in Queensland

queensland dogs woman
Paramedics were called to the property early on Tuesday, but the woman could not be saved. Photo: ABC
A woman has been mauled to death by three dogs she was minding in the Queensland city of Maryborough.

The woman, aged in her 30s or 40s, suffered horrific injuries when the animals turned on her at a Milton Road property about 9am on Tuesday.

The three mixed-breed dogs have been seized by the local council and are expected to be destroyed.

Acting Inspector Wade Lee said the woman suffered head chest and arm injuries.

Police believe the dogs belong to someone else and the woman had been taking care of them.

Paramedics were called but she died at the scene.

“The dogs were in an enclosed yard,” Acting Inspector Lee said.

“At this stage it is just a very tragic accident.”

Police have not named the woman.

-AAP

Queensland
