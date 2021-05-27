News State QLD News Fears for campers missing in remote far north Queensland
Updated:

Fears for campers missing in remote far north Queensland

cape york missing
An air and land search has failed to find any trace of Cameron Wilson and Caine Whitfield. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Two campers have been missing in a remote national park in far north Queensland for five days.

Cairns men Cameron Wilson, 31, and Caine Whitfield, 23, planned to camp for one night in the Lakefield National Park on Saturday.

The pair, who were in a silver Toyota Hilux, haven’t been seen since then and police are concerned about their welfate.

An air and land search was launched on Wednesday but has failed to find any trace of the men.

Police have asked that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the pair to contact them immediately.

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

Lockdown decision imminent as Victorian COVID-19 exposure sites pass 70
Super funds are chasing big infrastructure deals in partnerships
‘Super flower blood moon’ wows Australians
Senate report demands Scott Morrison apologise to Christine Holgate
‘Political interference’ claims as damning Australia Post report calls for Morrison apology
Worsening inequality has created an ‘inflation divide’ in Australia
Inflation rates by Michael Pascoe
Michael Pascoe: Chips for restaurants and cars highlight inflation good and bad