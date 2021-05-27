Two campers have been missing in a remote national park in far north Queensland for five days.

Cairns men Cameron Wilson, 31, and Caine Whitfield, 23, planned to camp for one night in the Lakefield National Park on Saturday.

The pair, who were in a silver Toyota Hilux, haven’t been seen since then and police are concerned about their welfate.

An air and land search was launched on Wednesday but has failed to find any trace of the men.

Police have asked that anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the pair to contact them immediately.