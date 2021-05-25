Mass power outage hits from Brisbane to Gold Coast

Hundreds of thousands of people are without electricity across Queensland after an explosion at a regional power station caused a mass outage.

Power companies Energex and Ergon are still scrambling to work out what caused the outage.

A spokesman for both companies said at least 375,000 customers were without power in south-east Queensland alone, extending from the Gold Coast to Caboolture near the southern end of the Sunshine Coast.

He said he understood even more customers in regional Queensland were affected.

“I don’t know how far it stretches,” he said when asked about reports that customers from the Gold Coast all the way to far north Queensland had been affected.

“I know I’ve had calls from Maryborough, Oakey out to behind Toowoomba as well as south-east Queensland. We’re working on it.”

There were numerous reports on social media tracing the mass blackouts to a fire at Callide Power Station, near Biloela in central Queensland.

“Please stay away, a lot of emergency vehicles heading towards that direction. There has been multiple explosions on site No.4, a generator has caught fire, is starting to affect some power in places,” one witness posted on Facebook.

Outages were reported as far north as Townsville and Ingham.

Shopping centres at Helensvale and Runaway Bay are among the major businesses affected.

Chaos is expected on the roads as rush hour approaches.

Traffic authorities in metropolitan Brisbane tweeted a warning to drivers:

“Traffic signals are not operating at numerous intersections throughout Brisbane and SE Queensland, Energex are working to restore power”.

-with AAP