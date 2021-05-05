News State QLD News Breeder critically injured after shocking cow attack on farm
Updated:

Breeder critically injured after shocking cow attack on farm

farmer cow injured
Beef farmer Don Louis is a cattle farmer and beloved lifetime member of the Goomeri community. Photo: Supplied
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A Queensland farmer has been airlifted to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by a cow.

Cattle breeder Don Louis, aged in his 60s, was tending to a calf on his Goomeri farm on Tuesday morning when he was attacked by its mother.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated Mr Louis for critical upper body injuries at the scene.

He was then flown to Brisbane by a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Princess Alexandra Hospital has confirmed he is in a critical but stable condition.

cattle farmer injured
The Goomeri community is deeply concerned for Mr Louis’s health. Photo: Supplied

‘Terribly tragic’

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival coordinator Kim Boyter said Mr Louis was highly regarded and that the community was reeling from the incident.

“[He’s a] true Aussie character,” she said.

“Couldn’t get any more honest and open-faced than Don Louis.”

Mr Louis, a passionate supporter of the beef industry, is involved in several charities in the town, including the Lions Club.

“To hear that one of our local community members suffers injuries doing what he loves is terribly tragic,” Ms Boyter said.

“The whole community now has rallied around the family in support.

“We need to see his smiling happy face back in town.”

-ABC

Topics:

Queensland
Follow Us

Trending Now

jacinda ardern wedding
Jacinda Ardern sets date for summer wedding
derek chauvin bail court
George Floyd killer seeks new trial
‘Amazing’ giant wood moth found at south-east Queensland school
covid case sydney east
NSW confirms case of community COVID transmission
christine holgate australia post.
Australia Post agrees to Holgate mediation – with conditions
meghan harry
Meghan Markle to publish a children’s book inspired by love of Harry and Archie
Noon : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video