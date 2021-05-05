Breeder critically injured after shocking cow attack on farm

A Queensland farmer has been airlifted to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by a cow.

Cattle breeder Don Louis, aged in his 60s, was tending to a calf on his Goomeri farm on Tuesday morning when he was attacked by its mother.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated Mr Louis for critical upper body injuries at the scene.

He was then flown to Brisbane by a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Princess Alexandra Hospital has confirmed he is in a critical but stable condition.

‘Terribly tragic’

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival coordinator Kim Boyter said Mr Louis was highly regarded and that the community was reeling from the incident.

“[He’s a] true Aussie character,” she said.

“Couldn’t get any more honest and open-faced than Don Louis.”

Mr Louis, a passionate supporter of the beef industry, is involved in several charities in the town, including the Lions Club.

“To hear that one of our local community members suffers injuries doing what he loves is terribly tragic,” Ms Boyter said.

“The whole community now has rallied around the family in support.

“We need to see his smiling happy face back in town.”

-ABC