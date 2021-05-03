A man who reportedly fled from a livestock carrier at a port in Townsville without undergoing quarantine has tested negative to COVID-19.

The crew member from the Polaris 3 handed himself in to police on Monday after leaving the ship when it docked on Saturday night, the Townsville Bulletin reported.

“Eleven crew members have been tested so far and all are negative. One further crew member has returned a negative test result as of this morning,” a Queensland Health spokesman said on Monday.

“We are providing support to protect the Townsville community, and ensure the health of officers from the agencies involved and the vessel’s crew.”

Risk to the community is considered “extremely low” and there is no indication anyone on board the international vessel has been recently inflected.

The Panama flagged ship has departed Townsville and is bound for Jakarta, online tracking data shows.

The 11 other crew members refused to board the ship and are reportedly claiming asylum, the Townsville Bulletin said.

The Australian Border Force is leading the response to the incident and has been contacted for comment.

Queensland Police referred all questions to the ABF.