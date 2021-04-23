News State QLD News Two bodies found in Gold Coast apartment


queensland police
The bodies of two people have been found in a unit on the Gold Coast. Photo: Twitter/Queensland Police
A woman has been found dead in suspicious circumstances at the southeast Queensland home of a man whose body was also discovered there.

The 53-year-old man’s body was found at the apartment on Labrador St, Labrador, about 10.20am on Friday.

Officers who arrived on the scene then found the body of a 48-year-old woman in the same unit about 11.40am.

After finding the woman’s body police declared a crime scene.

Police said the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Forensic investigators are at the home, but police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

