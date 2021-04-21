Dozens of emergency calls as half-a-metre of rain falls in Cairns

Heavy rain is continuing to lash parts of Far North Queensland with emergency services attending dozens of jobs overnight.

The weather bureau has issued a flood watch between Cooktown and Ingham as a trough off the coast continues to dump hundreds of millimetres of rain in the region.

Cairns has received more than half-a-metre of rain over the past three days – including 200 millimetres overnight – while areas to the south, around Innisfail, have received nearly a metre this week.

Weather forecaster Shane Kennedy said the region was in for even more wet weather on Wednesday.

“You could once again see 50 to 150 millimetres and even some places exceeding 200 millimetres,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Certainly it is a part of the world that is used to a lot of rain.

“It seems the wet season still has a bit more to give.”

The wet weather is playing havoc with the roads and the Bruce Highway was temporarily closed between Cardwell and Ingham.

The Gillies Highway that links Cairns to the Atherton Tablelands also closed this morning due to flooding.

SES area controller Peter Rinaudo said there had been more than 50 jobs in the past couple of days, including 10 overnight.

“Mostly to do with flooding, people getting water into the house in some way including through the roof,” Mr Rinaudo said.

He asked home owners to do what they could in order to help themselves, including making sure gutters and drains were clear of debris.

“All of our members work so we only have small numbers of crews during the week, so do what you can to protect your property yourself,” Mr Rinaudo said.

Cairns Regional Council deputy mayor Terry James urged residents to take care on the roads.

“Because of the amount of rain the ground is soaked, and in particular the road bases are soaked, which is when we get pot holes which can do a lot of damage to cars,” Cr James said.

“We urge people to drive to the conditions, don’t drive through flooded roads, slow down and drive to the conditions.”

Minor flood warnings are in place for several rivers in the region, including the Mulgrave and Russell Rivers.

