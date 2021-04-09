Boy’s body pulled from Gold Coast swimming hole at Cedar Creek Falls

The body of a teenage boy who went missing while swimming at a popular Gold Coast waterhole has been found.

Police divers, with the help of swift water rescue, found Aiden Braumann, 13, just after 10:00pm on Thursday.

He went for a swim just before 5:00pm but failed to resurface.

Preliminary information suggested he went to the falls with friends but was under adult supervision, police said in a statement.

His mother, Sherry Carroll, said she did not know how she was going to get through it all.

“That is the hardest thing,” she wrote on Facebook.

“My son, I love you so much.”

Aiden’s aunty, Samara Jade, said the family wanted him to be remembered as a boy with lots of life.

“He loved his family and was incredibly strong and independent,” Ms Jade said.

“We love him with every piece of our heart and are so incredibly shattered and still in denial.”

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

There was a second incident at the waterhole earlier on Thursday.

Just after midday a woman fell and slid 100 metres down the rocks.

She injured her leg and was winched by helicopter from the scene, in a stable condition.

