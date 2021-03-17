News State QLD News Search for man who sparked school lockdown continues on Gold Coast
Updated:

Search for man who sparked school lockdown continues on Gold Coast

gold coast mark lutgenau
Police are still hunting for Mark Lutgenau after Tuesday's lockdown on the Gold Coast. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A man remains on the run more than 24 hours after he fled an alleged domestic violence incident that sparked a suburban lockdown on the northern Gold Coast.

Officers are still hunting Mark Lutgenau around the Ormeau area, which was locked down on Tuesday morning after he was believed to be armed and hiding out there.

“Investigations are ongoing at this stage,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

gold coast mark lutgenau
Mr Lutgenau is wanted in connection with a domestic violence earlier in the week. Photo: AAP

Officers released an image of the 37-year-old on Tuesday night.

The hunt for Mr Lutgenau began after police were called to an alleged domestic violence incident at an Upper Coomera home on Monday night.

He had fled by the time officers arrived. No one was physically harmed at the home.

Police tracked him to nearby Ormeau and declared a PSPA to create a cordon.

The nearby Ormeau State School and surrounding houses spent much of Tuesday afternoon in a lockdown as a result. Students were eventually allowed to go home to their families after police lifted the lockdown.

-with AAP

Topics:

Gold Coast
Follow Us

Trending Now

sofitel wentworth virus
NSW confirms another virus infection in hotel quarantine
Just the beginning: March 4 Justice protesters say they won’t back down
‘Disgusting’ welfare cuts to leave people on JobSeeker starving and homeless
Alan Kohler: The News Bargaining Code is dead. Long live the News bargaining chip
Duke of Edinburgh gives thanks after leaving hospital
Australia to ‘gift’ vaccines to PNG, amid exploding virus outbreak
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video