Search for man who sparked school lockdown continues on Gold Coast

A man remains on the run more than 24 hours after he fled an alleged domestic violence incident that sparked a suburban lockdown on the northern Gold Coast.

Officers are still hunting Mark Lutgenau around the Ormeau area, which was locked down on Tuesday morning after he was believed to be armed and hiding out there.

“Investigations are ongoing at this stage,” a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Officers released an image of the 37-year-old on Tuesday night.

The hunt for Mr Lutgenau began after police were called to an alleged domestic violence incident at an Upper Coomera home on Monday night.

He had fled by the time officers arrived. No one was physically harmed at the home.

Police tracked him to nearby Ormeau and declared a PSPA to create a cordon.

The nearby Ormeau State School and surrounding houses spent much of Tuesday afternoon in a lockdown as a result. Students were eventually allowed to go home to their families after police lifted the lockdown.

